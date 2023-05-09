CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 12400+ Lecturer, Teacher & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CGPEB has invited online applications for the 12400+ Teacher Posts on its official website. Check CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts of Lecturer, Teacher and others on its official website. More than 12400 posts are to be filled through the major recruitment drive launched by CGPEG in the state. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 23, 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification with Graduate and additional eligibility including D.Ed or B.Ed or B.L.Ed with TET can apply for these posts.



Important Date CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening of Online Registration: May 06, 2023

Closing of Online Registration: May 23,2023



Vacancy Details CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Total Posts: 12489

Lecturer (E and T Cadre)

Commerce-66

Math-147

Physics-219

Teacher (E and T Cadre)-5772

Assistant Teacher (E and T Cadre)-6282

Eligibility Criteria CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate and additional eligibility including D.Ed or B.Ed or B.L.Ed with TET with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the various posts.

How To Download: CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB)-https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 12400+ Lecturer, Teacher & Others' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





Short Notice





How To Apply CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in prescribed format after following the steps given on the official website.