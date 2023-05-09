CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 12400+ Lecturer, Teacher & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts of Lecturer, Teacher and others on its official website. More than 12400 posts are to be filled through the major recruitment drive launched by CGPEG in the state. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 23, 2023.
Candidates with certain educational qualification with Graduate and additional eligibility including D.Ed or B.Ed or B.L.Ed with TET can apply for these posts.
Important Date CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Opening of Online Registration: May 06, 2023
Closing of Online Registration: May 23,2023
Vacancy Details CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Total Posts: 12489
Lecturer (E and T Cadre)
Commerce-66
Math-147
Physics-219
Teacher (E and T Cadre)-5772
Assistant Teacher (E and T Cadre)-6282
Eligibility Criteria CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Graduate and additional eligibility including D.Ed or B.Ed or B.L.Ed with TET with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the various posts.
How To Download: CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB)-https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For 12400+ Lecturer, Teacher & Others' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply CGPEB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in prescribed format after following the steps given on the official website.