CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 Released for State Service Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Feb 21

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Answer Key for the State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Check how to download CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 Steps, PDF Link, and Raise Objection details below here.

Candidates can download the CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'MODEL ANSWER OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2021-(14-02-2022)' flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 in a new window. Download CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

All such candidates appeared in the State Service Exam/PCS Prelims Exam held on 13 February 2022 can download the Model Answer key from the official website. Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answers in online mode only.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to visit in the Activity Section on the official website and clicking on Objection Filing. After successfully click the tab, you will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Name of Exam, Name of Subjects, Question Booklet Series, Question Number and other details.

Candidates should note that they will have to raise their objection in only online mode with the guidelines mentioned in the notification. Last date for raising objection is 21 February 2022. The last date of submission of documents with the proof of answer in online mode is 28 February 2022.

You can download directly the CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC SSE Prelims Answer Key 2022



