CGPSC ARO Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Assistant Research Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Exam Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Research Officer on its official website. As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for Assistant Research Officer post on 25 June 2022.

You can download the CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE - ASSISTANT RESEARCH OFFICER-2022 given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

CGPSC will conduct the written exam for Assistant Research Officer on 25 June 2022 in exam centers located in Raipur. Exam will be held 10.00 to 01.00 A.M.Candidates should note that under Paper I, there will be two part, including Part I for General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part II will be for Related Subject.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Assistant Research Officer against Advertisement No 11/2022/Exam/Date 09.02.22 can download the details CGPSC Assistant Research Officer Exam Schedule 2022 directy from the link given below.

