CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Agriculture Post Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview /Document Verification Schedule for the Assistant Director Agriculture post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the CGPSC Assistant Director Agriculture Interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the interview for Assistant Director Agriculture post will be conducted on 05/06 February 2021.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted offline written examination for Assistant Director Agriculture post on 14 December 2020. Candidates qualified in the written test have to appear for the interview round as per the selection process for Assistant Director Agriculture post against Advt no 06/2020.

Candidates shortlisted for interview round for the Assistant Director Agriculture post should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification round just one day before the interview as per schedule. Candidates will have to produce the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Agriculture Post on the official website of CGPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Agriculture Post





How to Download: CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Agriculture Post