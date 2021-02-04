CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Link

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Post for Hindi and Sociology subject on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor post for Hindi and Sociology subject can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the Interview for the Assistant Professor for Hindi and Sociology subject from 23 to 27 February 2021. All such candidates qualified in the written test for Assistant Professor for Hindi and Sociology subject conducted on 05/06 November 2020 will have to appear in the interview round.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification round for Assistant Professor for Hindi and Sociology subject just before the Interview. Candidates should note that they will have to produce all the essential documents during the document verification round as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have qualified for interview round for Assistant Professor post can download the Admit Card and other documents from the official website of CGPSC. You can check the short notification regarding interview schedule and other which is available on the official website of CGPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Post