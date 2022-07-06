CGPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Boiler Inspector and Other Posts@psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Boiler Inspector, Dental Surgeon and other posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Boiler Inspector, Dental Surgeon and other posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Boiler Inspector Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Boiler Inspector, Homeopathy Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon post on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Boiler Inspector, Homeopathy Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon post can download their Admit Card from official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the written exam Admit Card for these posts from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Written Exam Admit Card 2022





It is noted that CGPSC is to conduct the written exam for Boiler Inspector and Dental Surgeon post on 15 July 2022. You can check the details exam schedule for the posts available on the official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Email Id and Password to the link given on the home page.

You can download the CGPSC Written Exam Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Written Exam Admit Card 2022