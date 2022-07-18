CGPSC Model Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Boiler Inspector and Other Posts@psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till July 22

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the model answer key for the Boiler Inspector and other posts on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC Model Answer Key 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for the various posts including Boiler Inspector, Homoeopathy Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon and Sahayak Kshetriya Privahan Adhikari & Parivahan Up Nirikshak (Tech.).

The commission has also released the process to raise objections regarding the model answer key through the official website.

All those who candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download CGPSC Model Answer Key 2022 through the official website of CGPSC- psc.cg.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the model answer key for these posts on its official website. However you can download the answer key directly from the link given below.

Model Answer of Homoeopathy Medical Officer Exam-2022





Model Answer of Dental Surgeon Exam-2022





Model Answer of Boiler Inspector Exam-2022





Model Answer Key 2022 for Parivahan Up Nirikshak Post





Candidates are advised to download the PDF of the model answer key for the above posts and compare the same with their answer as marked in the written exam. Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answers in online mode only.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to visit in the Activity Section on the official website and clicking on Objection Filing. After successfully click the tab, you will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Name of Exam, Name of Subjects, Question Booklet Series, Question Number and other details.

Candidates will have to send the proof of the answer/objection in the same way as mentioned in the short notification. Last date for raising objection in online mode is 22 July 2022 whereas the proof and credentials should be sending to the commission on or before 29 July 2022.



How to Download CGPSC Model Answer Key 2022 Check Steps