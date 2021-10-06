CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 Out for Engineering Service @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Detail Programme

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the State Engineering Services 2021 exam schedule on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF.

CGPSC Engineering Service Exam Schedule 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for State Engineering Services 2021. Commission has uploaded the details exam programme for the State Engineering Service Exam.

All such candidates who have applied for the State Engineering Service exam-2021 can check the detail CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the written examination for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021 on 26 November 2021 (Friday). Commission has uploaded the PDF of the CGPSC Engineering Service Exam Schedule 2021 on its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Exam will be held in two sessions-from 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M for Paper I i.e. for General Studies. Paper II will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. for Paper II i.e. for Engineering subject (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) .

Commission will conduct the State Engineering Services 2021 Exam in various exam centers situated in the districts Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

All such candidates who have applied for the various posts under CGPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 can check the short notification regarding the written exam available on the official website.

How to Download: CGPSC Engineering Service Exam Schedule 2021