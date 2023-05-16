CGPSC Jobs 2023 Apply Online For 500 Hostel Superintendent Posts

CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500 Vacancies, Check Salary And How To Apply

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the 500 Hostel Superintendent Posts on its official website. Check  CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023
CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 500 posts of Hostel Superintendent on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates having the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications in online mode on or before June 08, 2023.
The process of online application will commence from May 20, 2023. 
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis  of performance of candidates in written test and other parameters mentioned in the notification. 
 
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including  12th Pass from recognized board with additional  eligibility can apply for these posts. 
 
Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 
 
 
Notification Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023:
Advt No 05/2023/Exam/Date 13/05/2023
 
Important Date CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023:
Opening Date for Submission of Application:  May 20, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application:  June 08, 2023
 
Vacancy Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023:
Hostel Warden-500
 
Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 12th pass from any recognized board.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 
 
Salary:  Rs. 28500 - 40000 /-
 
CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023: Overview 
 

Organization

CGPSC

  

Name of the Post

Hostel Superintendent

  

Vacancies

500 

  

Category

 Govt Jobs  

Education Qualification

12th Pass

  

Age Limit

18 - 35 Year

  

Application Mode

Online

  

Selection Process

Written Exam, Merit List

  

Job Location

Chhattisgarh

  

Status

Released

  

Nationality

Indian

  

Official Website

psc.cg.gov.in

  


 
How To Download: CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023
 
  1. Visit the official website of CGPSC-https://psc.cg.gov.in/
  2. Go to the recruitment section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR HOSTEL SUPERINTENDENT GRADE-'D'-2023 ' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window.
  5. Download the pdf  and save it for your future reference.
 
 
CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
 

How To Apply CGPSC Hostel Superintendent  Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website from May 20 to June 08, 2023. 
Follow these steps to fill the online application process. 
 
  1.  Visit  to the official website of cgpsc - psc.cg.gov.in
  2. Now click on the recruitment openings section
  3. Then click on cg hostel warden online form link.
  4. Now provide your credentials like name, father's name, educational qualification, age limit and other important information.
  5. Click the submit button.
  6. Now pay the Cg Hostel Warden Application Fee.
  7. Now your application form has been submitted successfully.

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023?

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 20, 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application: June 08, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023?

12th pass can apply for the post.

What are the Jobs in CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023?

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 500 posts of Hostel Warden.
