CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500 Vacancies, Check Salary And How To Apply

CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 500 posts of Hostel Superintendent on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates having the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications in online mode on or before June 08, 2023.

The process of online application will commence from May 20, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test and other parameters mentioned in the notification.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 12th Pass from recognized board with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Notification Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:

Advt No 05/2023/Exam/Date 13/05/2023

Important Date CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 20, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: June 08, 2023

Vacancy Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:

Hostel Warden-500

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 12th pass from any recognized board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Salary: Rs. 28500 - 40000 /-

CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization CGPSC Name of the Post Hostel Superintendent Vacancies 500 Category Govt Jobs Education Qualification 12th Pass Age Limit 18 - 35 Year Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam, Merit List Job Location Chhattisgarh Status Released Nationality Indian Official Website psc.cg.gov.in





How To Download: CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of CGPSC-https://psc.cg.gov.in/ Go to the recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR HOSTEL SUPERINTENDENT GRADE-'D'-2023 ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.

CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website from May 20 to June 08, 2023.

Follow these steps to fill the online application process.