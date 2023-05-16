CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500 Vacancies, Check Salary And How To Apply

CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 500 posts of Hostel Superintendent on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates having the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications in online mode on or before June 08, 2023.
The process of online application will commence from May 20, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test and other parameters mentioned in the notification.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including 12th Pass from recognized board with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Notification Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:
Advt No 05/2023/Exam/Date 13/05/2023
Important Date CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: May 20, 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: June 08, 2023
Vacancy Details CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:
Hostel Warden-500
Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 12th pass from any recognized board.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Salary: Rs. 28500 - 40000 /-
CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023: Overview
|
Organization
|
CGPSC
|
Name of the Post
|
Hostel Superintendent
|
Vacancies
|
500
|
Category
|Govt Jobs
|
Education Qualification
|
12th Pass
|
Age Limit
|
18 - 35 Year
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Merit List
|
Job Location
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Status
|
Released
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Official Website
|
psc.cg.gov.in
How To Download: CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of CGPSC-https://psc.cg.gov.in/
- Go to the recruitment section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ ADVERTISEMENT FOR HOSTEL SUPERINTENDENT GRADE-'D'-2023 ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window.
- Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.
CGPSC Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply CGPSC Hostel Superintendent Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website from May 20 to June 08, 2023.
Follow these steps to fill the online application process.
- Visit to the official website of cgpsc - psc.cg.gov.in
- Now click on the recruitment openings section
- Then click on cg hostel warden online form link.
- Now provide your credentials like name, father's name, educational qualification, age limit and other important information.
- Click the submit button.
- Now pay the Cg Hostel Warden Application Fee.
- Now your application form has been submitted successfully.