CGPSC IMO Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Insurance Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Interview Call Letter

CGPSC IMO Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for Insurance Medical Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the written examination for the Insurance Medical Officer Post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the Interview for the post of Insurance Medical Officer from 02 February 2021 onwards. Candidates will have to appear also for the Document Verification round which will be conducted from 01 February 2021.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Insurance Medical Officer Post can download their Interview Letter and other documents available on the official website of CGPSC. They will have to bring all the essential documents including the hardcopy of the application form submitted earlier as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates qualified for the Insurance Medical Officer Post Interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

