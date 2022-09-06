CGPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) at psc.cg.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Link for Physiotherapist and Medical Officer Posts

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card for the Physiotherapist and other posts on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

CGPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist on its official website. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist post can download their Admit Card from official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Physiotherapist on 15 September 2022. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. for Part I and Part II subject.

Under Part I, candidates will have to appear for the Generaal Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and for Part II, exam will be held for the related subjects.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website. Candidates will have to provide their user id i.e. email id and password to the link on the official website.

You can download your CGPSC Physiotherapist Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: CGPSC Written Exam Admit Card 2022