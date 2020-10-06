CGPSC Prelims Exam Date 2020 for Civil Judge Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

CGPSC Prelims Exam Date 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020 Date on its official website. All such candidates applied for the CGPSC Prelims Exam 2020 for Civil Judge Posts can check exam date notice available on the official website. i.e -psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission , the CGPSC Prelims Exam 2020 for Civil Judge Posts will be conducted on 10-11- 2020. Candidates applied for the Civil Judge Posts can check the official notification uploaded on the official website of CGPSC.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will release details of the Exam Schedule for the Civil Judge Post Prelims Exam in due course on its official website. Candidates applied for the Civil Judge Posts Exam against Advertisement No 02/2020/Exam/Date 31/01/2020, can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission had released the notification regarding the Civil Judge Post against Advertisement No 02/2020/Exam/Date 31/01/2020 on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the CGPSC in the state.