CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for Registrar, Deputy Registrar & Other Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar & Others. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 14 January 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 12 February 2021
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Registrar- 2 Posts
- Deputy Registrar - 8 Posts
- Assistant Registrar - 2 Posts
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduate with 55% Marks from a recognized University.
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Registrar-Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 129700)
- Deputy Registrar - Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 79900)
- Assistant Registrar -Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 67300)
CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Registrar-Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 129700)
- Deputy Registrar - Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 79900)
- Assistant Registrar -Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 67300)
Download CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 12 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
Niti Aayog Recruitment 2021 for 18 Young Professional, Senior Consultant and Other Posts
Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri Recruitment 2021 for 16 Steno, Typist, Copyist and Other Posts
RPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Vidhi Rachnakar Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF