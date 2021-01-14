CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for Registrar, Deputy Registrar & Other Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 14 January 2021

Last date for submission of application: 12 February 2021

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Registrar- 2 Posts

Deputy Registrar - 8 Posts

Assistant Registrar - 2 Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduate with 55% Marks from a recognized University.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Registrar-Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 129700)

Deputy Registrar - Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 79900)

Assistant Registrar -Pay Matrix Level - 16 (Rs. 67300)

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Download CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 12 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

