Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for AE Posts @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is conducting State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in.

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 20:48 IST
CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021
CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021

CGPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021
  • Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021
  • Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs
  • Date of Exam: 26 November 2021

CGPSC State Engineering Services  Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 80 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) – 3 Posts

CGPSC State Engineering Services Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:

 21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

How to Apply for CGPSC State Engineering Services 2021 ?

Interested & Eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC SES 2021 from 17 August to `5 September 2021

CGPSC State Engineering Services Application Fee:

  • Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-
  • SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-

CGPSC State Engineering Service Notification Download

FAQ

What is the qualification for CGPSC SSE Posts ?

Graduation in Civil or Electrical/ Mechanical.

What is CGPSC AE Exam Date ?

26 November 2021

What is CGPSC Engineering Service Registration Last Date ?

15 September 2021

What is the starting date for CGPSC SES Application Form ?

17 August 2021
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationCGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for AE Posts @psc.cg.gov.in
Notification DateAug 5, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 15, 2021
Date Of ExamNov 26, 2021
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 8 =
Post

Comments