CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for AE Posts @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021
- Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021
- Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs
- Date of Exam: 26 November 2021
CGPSC State Engineering Services Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 80 Posts
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) – 3 Posts
CGPSC State Engineering Services Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:
21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)
How to Apply for CGPSC State Engineering Services 2021 ?
Interested & Eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC SES 2021 from 17 August to `5 September 2021
CGPSC State Engineering Services Application Fee:
- Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-
- SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-