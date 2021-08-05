CGPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for AE Posts @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is conducting State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021

Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021

Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs

Date of Exam: 26 November 2021

CGPSC State Engineering Services Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 80 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) – 3 Posts

CGPSC State Engineering Services Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

How to Apply for CGPSC State Engineering Services 2021 ?

Interested & Eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC SES 2021 from 17 August to `5 September 2021

CGPSC State Engineering Services Application Fee:

Other candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-

CGPSC State Engineering Service Notification Download