CGPSC State Engineering Service Result 2021 Out @psc.cg.gov.in: Download SES AE Selection List for Interview

CGPSC State Engineering Service Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of State Engineering Service Exam 2020-21. Candidates, who appeared in CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam on 15 January 2021, can download CGPSC Engineering Service Result from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Engineering Service Result Link is given below. The candidates can download CGPSC AE Result, directly, through the link below:

CGPSC State Engineering Service Interview

A total of 267 candidates are qualified in the written exam. All shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, are required to appear in CGPSC State Engineering Service Interview. The interview details shall be informed in due course.

