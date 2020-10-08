CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2020 Out @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Chhattisgarh SSE Mains Exam Call Letter Here

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card of mains for the post of State Service 2020. All those candidates who are qualified in CGPSC State Service Pre Exam can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download CGPSC SSE Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card Download Link

How to Download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on the link “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2019” given on the home page.

A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Login’ Tab given at the left corner of the page.

Enter your User Name and Password

Download CGSPSC State Service Admit Card for Main Exam

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled from 18 to 21 October 2020. The exam will be conducted at various Exam Centers including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur District in the state as follow:

Paper and Subject Date Time Paper 1 - Language 18 October 2020 9 AM to 12 Noon Paper 2 - Essay 18 October 2020 2 PM to 5 PM Paper 3 - General Studies I 19 October 2020 9 AM to 12 Noon Paper 4 - General Studies II 19 October 2020 2 PM to 5 PM Paper 5 - General Studies III 20 October 2020 9 AM to 12 Noon Paper 6 - General Studies IV 20 October 2020 2 PM to 5 PM Paper 7 - General Studies V 21 October 2020 9 AM to 12 Noon

The nature of the exam will be conventional in nature (short/medium/long answer) type.

The candidates who would qualify in the mains shall be called for CGPSC State Service Interview/ Personality Round which is of 150 Marks.

The commission has invited online application for the mains on the official website of CGPSCfrom 17 August 2020 to 23 August 2020. A total of 3617 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the said exam.