CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Online Form 2019-20 Released: Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in, Check CGPSC SSE Mains Exam Updates Here

CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Online Form 2019-20: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published an important notice regarding the State Service Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. As per the notice, all such candidates who are qualified in CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam are invited to fill the mains online application on the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC SSE Mains Online Application Link will be activated tomorrow i.e.on 27 June at 12 Noon and the last date of submitting CGPSC SSE Mains Form is 27 July 2020.Candidates would be able to rectify the errors in CGPSC State Service Mains Application Form, only once, between 30 July and 06 August 2020.This facility shall be available with the payment of Rs. 6.

The candidates are also required to submit the CGPSC SSE Mains Application Fee as follow:

SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 300/-

General candidates of Chhattisgarh and Other State - Rs. 400/-

Before filling the application, the candidates are advised to read the instruction given in the PDF Link below.The commission will announce CGPSC SSE Mains New Exam Date in due course of time. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 17 to 20 June 2020.

The main written exam will have 7 papers of 200 marks each. The nature of the exam will be conventional in nature (short/medium/long answer) type. Those who shall qualify in the mains exam will be called for CGPSC State Service Interview/ Personality Round (150 Marks).

CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam was conducted on 09 February 2020 in 16 Districts. As per the Result Notice, a total of 3617 candidates have been selected for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020.

CGPSC had invited application to fill 242 vacant post of State Civil Service and State Police Service, Chhattisgarh State Finance Service and Other.

