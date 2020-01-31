CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2020 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit card for State Service Prelims on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam can download their admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that CGPSC State Service Prelims is scheduled on 09 February 2020. The exam will be conducted in 16 Districts in two sittings.

The candidates who have to appear for the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam, they can download their admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials such as-Application Form Number and password on the official website.

It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had issued the notification for CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam earlier.

You can download your admit card from the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). However, you can download also your admit card from the direct link given below.

Direct link for CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2020

How to Download CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2020

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website of TSPSC-psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link-CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2019 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide the login credentials.

Now download the admit card and take a printout of the same.

You should take a printout of the admit card as you will have to produce the same at the exam venue. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding CGPSC State Service .For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.