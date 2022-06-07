Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable Posts, 12th Passed Apply @chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Police has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable (Band) in the pre-revised pay scale i.e. entry-level pay of Rs.19900/- & allowances as applicable, as per notification of Government of Punjab, Department of Finance(Finance Personnel-1 Branch) on chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 June 2022 on the official website i.e. cprecruitment.in.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 June 2022

Chandigarh Police Vacancy Details

Constable (Band) - 39 Posts

Pipe Band (Male only) - 16

Brass Band (Male only) - 23

BRASS BAND

Bb clarinet - 07

Eb clarinet -01

Trumpet/Cornet - 02

Euphonium - 02

Bb Tenor Trombone - 02

Eb/F Horn - 02

Eb/Bb Bass - 02

Tenor Saxophone - 01

Alto Saxophone - 01

Piccolo/Flute - 01

Bassoon - 01

Oboe - 01

PIPE BAND

Bagpiper - 05

Side Drummer - 05

Bass Drummer - 01

Bugler - 05

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh Police Home Guard Posts

Educational Qualilification:

12th Passed

Age Group:

18-25 years (as on 01.01.2022)

How to Apply for Chandigarh Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates shall submit application forms online at the link available on the Chandigarh Police website www.chandigarhpolice.nic.in. He can also fill application Form through nearest citizen Services Centre. The last date for submitting fully filled application forms affixed with latest passport size photograph along with payment of application fees would be on or before 27 June 2022 by 11.59 PM.

Application Fee: