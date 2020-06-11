Study at Home
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2020 Notification Out @chennaimetrorail.org for Managerial Posts, Salary Upto 1 Lakh

CMRL Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at chennaimetrorail.org for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager/Jt. General Manager/Addl. General Manager in a different department. Check application process, age limit, pay scale and other details about the posts here. 

Jun 11, 2020 19:08 IST
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2020
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2020: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager/Jt. General Manager/Addl. General Manager in different departments for a period of 2 years. Candidates who want to apply on these posts can apply by 9 July 2020.

Eligible candidates are required to send applications and prescribed application fee in the form of DD supported by Bio-Data and one set of self-attested copies of certificate of educational qualifications, experience, age, community and latest passport through proper channel to Chennai Metro Rail Limited on or before 9 July 2020.

In this article, Candidates can check important dates, post wise vacancy details, the application process, eligibility criteria and other details that candidate should know to get selected for the recruitment. Let's have a look.

Important Dates:

  • Last Date for submission of application: 9 July 2020

CMRL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

DGM/JGM/AGM (Civil)

2 Posts

DGM / JGM / AGM (Design)

 4 Posts

DGM / JGM / AGM (Contract Management)

1 Post

DGM / JGM / AGM (Architecture)

3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DGM / JGM / AGM Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • DGM/JGM/AGM (Civil/Design/Contract Management) - Candidate must be a B.Tech./B.E. in the relevant subject from a recognized University.
  • DGM / JGM / AGM (Architecture) - Candidate must be a B. Arch. Graduate from a recognised Institute and should have 13 years of post-qualification experience in architecture design and planning.

Age Limit - 47 years

Pay Scale- Rs.90,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/- Consolidated Pay Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Process for Managerial Posts
The selection methodology comprises two-stage process, interview followed by Medical examination. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude and physical fitness.

How to apply for Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Cheif General Manager (HR), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600107 latest by 9 July 2020. Applications may also be forwarded through email to the email id dmhr@cmrl.in latest by 9 July 2020. No TA/DA will be paid by CMRL to the candidates for attending the interview.

CMRL Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Unreserved & Other Candidates

Rs. 300/- (Non-Refundable)

SC/ST

Rs. 50/- (Non -Refundable)

Different Abled Persons

No Fee

Mode of Payment

 DD in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai

Job Summary
Notification DateJun 11, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJul 9, 2020
Citychennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering

