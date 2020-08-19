Chennai Metro Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for General Manager, Deputy General Manager & Other Posts

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2020: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 18 September 2020

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Manager - 1 Post

AGM - 1 Post

Estate Officer - 1 Post

AM/DM/Manager - 1 Post

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager - Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline with 2 years post-graduate degree /diploma in Personnel Management & IR or MBA with specialization in HR from a recognized university/institution with good academic records.

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)/Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts)/Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Candidate must be a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India or Cost Accountant and member of Institute of Cost Accountant of India with minimum 2 to 7 years of postqualification executive experience in Finance and Accounts department in a PSU or Govt Sector or in a private company or reputed Chartered Accountant firm.

Estate Officer - Candidate must be a B.E/B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized institute.

Additional General Manager (Legal) - Candidate must be a graduate in Law from a recognized Institution / University with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade.

General Manager (Construction) - B.E/B.Tech (Civil) graduate from a recognized institute.

Age Limit for Managerial Posts

DGM - 40 years

Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager - 38 years

Estate Officer - 38 years

Additional General Manager (Legal) - 40 years

General Manager (Construction) - 50 years

(There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download CMRL General Manager (Construction) Official Notification PDF Here

Download CMRL Asst Manager/Dy Manager/Manager Official Notification PDF Here

Download CMRL Estate Officer Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here

Download CMRL Deputy General Manager Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here

Download CMRL AGM Recruitment Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CMRL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Cheif General Manager (HR), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyamedu, Chennai - 600 107. Applications along with all supporting documents may also be forwarded through email to the email ID dmhr@cmrl.in on or before 18 September 2020.