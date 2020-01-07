Search

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for District Judge Entry Level Exam 2020

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at highcourt.cg.gov.in. Check all details here.

Jan 7, 2020 16:34 IST
Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020
Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Judge (Entry Level) in the cadre of Higher Judicial Service by direct recruitment from Bar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of District Judge through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2020

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • District Judge – 22 Posts

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate Possess a degree in law of a university established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or an institution recognized by the U.G.C. or any other equivalent qualification. 

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 35 to 45 years

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020
Candidates will be selected for District Judge on the basis of written test and viva-voce test. The admit cards for the same will be provided before 15 days prior to the date of the written examination. The candidates are required to download and get the printout of the admit cards from the Chhattisgarh High Court website.

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Official Notification 

Official Website

How to apply for Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Registrar General, High Court of Chhattisgarh, at Bodri, Bilaspur (C.G.) Pin – 495220 on or before 27 January 2020. 

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General – Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST/OBC – Rs. 700/-

