CIL MT Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon @coalindia.in, Check Coal India Management Trainee Admit Card Updates

CIL MT Admit Card 2020: Coal India Limited (CIL) is expected to release the admit card of Computer Based Online Test for the post of Management Trainee (MT) soon. As per the official notification, CIL Management Trainee exam is tentatively is scheduled on 27 February (Thursday) and 28 February (Friday) 2020. Hence, CIL Management Trainee Admit Card is expected by next week on official website www.coalindia.in.

Candidates can download CIL MT Admit Card from the Link senton their e-mail id or take print-out from CIL Website, once released. The candidate will be informed through SMS/E-mail regarding the admit card.

CIL MT Online Exam consists of two papers i.e. Paper-I & Paper-II of 100 marks with 100 questions in each. Paper-I will have MCQs on General Knowledge/Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability and General English and Paper-II will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answer. The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi only. However, in case of any error in Hindi version, the English version of the question shall be valid & final. The duration of the exam is 3 hours (in one sitting).

The minimum qualifying marks are 40 in each paper (35 marks for OBC and 30 marks for SC / ST / PwD categories). Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview round.

Candidate should carry their Coal India Management Trainee admit card along with valid ID proof (Govt.), in original at the exam centre.

Candidates should keep a track on this page for Coal India MT Admit Card Updates.

Coal India is conducting the exam for recruitment of 1326 Management Trainees under disciplines of Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management, Finance & Accounts, Personnel & HR, Marketing & Sales and Community Development.

