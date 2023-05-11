CIPET Recruitment 2023 For 38 Technical/Non-Technical Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

CIPET has invited online applications for the 38 Technical/Non-Technical Officer Posts on its official website. Check CIPET Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has released a notification in the Employment News (06 -12 May) 2023 for various Technical/Non-Technical Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before May 29, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.E./B. Tech in Mech/ Chem/Polymer Technology/1st Class M.Sc/Knowledge of Quality Management /B.Com with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advt. No. CIPET/HO-AI/02/2023

Important Date CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 29, 2023

Vacancy Details CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Technical Officer-10

Assistant Officer-01

Technical Assistant Gr. III-20

Administrative Assistant Gr.III-03

Accounts Assistant Gr.III-04

Eligibility Criteria CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Technical Officer-Full time 1st Class in B.E./B. Tech in Mech/ Chem/Polymer

Technology or equivalent with two years relevant post qualification experience. Or

Full time 1st Class M.Sc. with specialization in Polymer Science with 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/Plastics.

At least 3 years experience in pay matrix level-06 under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Semi- Government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations OR equivalent scale in private organization.

Assistant Officer- Full time first Class B.Com with full time first class MBA (Finance) / Full time first class M.Com from a recognized University with 03 years relevant post qualification experience.

At least 3 years experience in pay matrix level-06 under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territory Administrations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Semi- Government or autonomous bodies or statutory organizations OR equivalent scale in private organization.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply CIPET Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures by Registered / Speed Post to “Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032” latest by May 29, 2023.