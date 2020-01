CISCE Board Exam Time Table 2020: ISC (12th) & ICSE (10th) Date Sheet 2020

Check ISC (12th) & ICSE (10th) Board Exam 2020 Time Table/Date Sheet/Routine and download it in PDF format. CISCE has released these resources at cisce.org. Jagran Josh has also provided important resources for the preparation of the upcoming ISC/ICSE Board Exam 2020.

ISC Time Table 2020 or ISC 12th Date Sheet 2020:

The complete ISC Time Table 2020 is given below

DAY & DATE TIME SUBJECT DURATION Thursday February 27 11.00 a.m. English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1 2 hrs. Friday February 28 11.00 a.m. Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Saturday February 29 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs. Tuesday March 3 11.00 a.m. Mathematics 2½ hrs. Wednesday March 4 11.00 a.m. Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Friday March 6 11.00 a.m. Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hrs. Saturday March 7 09.00 a.m. 11.00 a.m. Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective) 3 hrs . 2 hrs. Wednesday March 11 11.00 a.m. History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs. Friday March 13 11.00 a.m. Physics - SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs. Saturday March 14 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs. Monday March 16 11.00 a.m. Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs. Wednesday March 18 11.00 a.m. Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 3 hrs. Friday March 20 11.00 a.m. Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs. Saturday March 21 09.00 a.m. Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs. Monday March 23 11.00 a.m. (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications 2 hrs. 3 hrs. Thursday March 26 11.00 a.m. Hindi 3 hrs. Friday March 27 11.00 a.m. Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Monday March 30 11.00 a.m. Biology – Science Paper 3 2 hrs.

Important articles related to ISC 12th Board Exams 2020:

- ISC Previous Years Papers (From 2019 to 2017)

- ISC Class 12 Syllabus: Check Complete Details

- CISCE Board: ICSE / ISC – Question Papers, Sample Papers, Syllabus, Books, Time Table

ISC Time Table 2020 or ISC 12th Date Sheet 2020:

The complete ISC Time Table 2020 or ISC 12th Date Sheet 2020 is given below

Day & Date Time Subject/Papers Duration Monday, 3 February 9:00 A.M. Home Science (Paper 2) – Planning Session 1 hr. Tuesday, 4 February 9:00 A.M. Home Science (Paper 2) – Examination Session 3 hrs. Wednesday, 5 February 9:00 A.M. Chemistry (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Thursday, 6 February 9:00 A.M. Physics (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Friday, 7 February 9:00 A.M. Computer Science (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Saturday, 8 February 9:00 A.M. Art 1 - Drawing or Painting from still life 3 hrs. Monday, 10 February 9:00 A.M. Biology (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Tuesday, 11 February 2:00 P.M. Accounts 3 hrs. Wednesday, 12 February 9:00 A.M. Biotechnology (Paper 2) 3 hrs. Thursday, 13 February 9:00 A.M. Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 2) Indian Music - Carnatic (Paper 2) Western Music (Paper 2) Fashion Designing (Paper 2) 20 minutes for each candidate 20 minutes for each candidate 28 minutes for each candidate 3 hrs. Friday, 14 February 2:00 P.M. English - Paper 1 (English Language) 3 hrs. Monday, 17 February 2:00 P.M. Economics 3 hrs. Tuesday, 18 February 9:00 A.M. Art 3 - Drawing or painting from a living person 3 hrs. Thursday, 20 February 2:00 P.M. English - Paper 2 (Literature in English) 3 hrs. Monday, 24 February 2:00 P.M. Physics (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 25 February 2:00 P.M. Political Science 3 hrs. Wednesday, 26 February 2:00 P.M. Indian Music - Hindustani (Paper 1) Theory Indian Music - Carnatic (Paper 1) Theory Western Music (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Thursday, 27 February 2:00 P.M. Environmental Science 3 hrs. Friday, 28 February 2:00 P.M. Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages 3 hrs. Monday, 2 March 2:00 P.M. Chemistry (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 3 March 2:00 P.M. Fashion Designing (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Wednesday, 4 March 2:00 P.M. History 3 hrs. Thursday, 5 March 2:00 P.M. Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Friday, 6 March 2:00 P.M. Commerce 3 hrs. Saturday, 7 March 9:00 A.M. Art 2 - Drawing or Painting from Nature 3 hrs. Wednesday, 11 March 2:00 P.M. Mathematics 3 hrs. Thursday, 12 March 2:00 P.M. Mass Media & Communication 3 hrs. Friday, 13 March 2:00 P.M. Physical Education (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Monday, 16 March 2:00 P.M. Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Tuesday, 17 March 2:00 P.M. Electricity & Electronics Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Geometrical and Building Drawing 3 hrs. 3 hrs. 3 hrs. Wednesday, 18 March 9:00 A.M. Art 4 - Original Imaginative Composition in Colour 3 hrs. Thursday, 19 March 2:00 P.M. Sociology 3 hrs. Friday, 20 March 2:00 P.M. Biology (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Monday, 23 March 2:00 P.M. Geography 3 hrs. Tuesday, 24 March 2:00 P.M. Business Studies 3 hrs. Thursday, 26 March 2:00 P.M. Home Science (Paper 1) Theory 3 hrs. Friday, 27 March 2:00 P.M. Elective English 3 hrs. Monday, 30 March 2:00 P.M. Psychology 3 hrs. Tuesday, 31 March 9:00 A.M. Art – 5 Craft 3 hrs.

Important articles related to ISC 12th Board Exams 2020 Preparation:

- ISC Previous Years Papers (From 2019 to 2017)

- ISC Class 12 Syllabus: Check Complete Details

- CISCE Board: ICSE / ISC – Question Papers, Sample Papers, Syllabus, Books, Time Table