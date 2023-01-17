CISF ASI HCM Admit Card 2023 Updates: Check PST DV Details Here

CISF ASI HC Admit Card 2023: Central Industrial Security Force is going to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV). Candidates can check the details here.

CISF HC Admit Card 2023 Updates: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) will conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) for all the candidates who have applied for Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial) Posts. The candidates can check the updates regarding the CISF ASI HC PST DV 2023 by login into the account.

The candidates are also required to download CISF HC Admit Card from the website of the CISF. They can also check the updates regarding CISF Admit Card by login into the provided link above.

According to reports, a total of 922668 candidates have applied for the posts across the country. Out of the total received applications, 168138 applications were received from North Zone, 329893 from NCR Zone, 42465 are from West Zone, 84490 from Central Zone, 137642 from East Zone/2nd RB Ranchi, 71575 from South Zone, 61706 SEZ Zone and 26759 applications received from North East Zone Guwahati.

Candidates who are found eligible on Height Bar Test will undergo biometric registration (Left thumb impression (LTI) / Right thumb impression (RTI) / Fingers impression) before PST.

CISF ASI HC PST 2023

Height

Catgegory Male Female For the candidates except for Scheduled Tribes Category. 165 Cms. 155 Cms Relaxable for candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 162.5 cms 150 Cms

Those who qualify in PST round will have to produce Original testimonials/documents mentioned in the notification.

Online applications were invited to fill 418 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) in the Pay Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300/- in pay matrix) and Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Pay Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/- in pay matrix).