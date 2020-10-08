CISF Constable Driver DME Admit Card 2017-20 out @cisf.gov.in, Check Select List for Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 DME here

CISF Constable Driver DME Admit Card 2017: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 admit card at its website. Candidates who have provisionally selected for Detailed Medical Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of CISF.i.e.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 Detailed Medical Exam is scheduled to be held from 14 to 16 October 2020 at CISF NHCC, Hospital Mahipalpur, New Delhi. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates may download the admit cards by logging into their account. The link of downloading Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 Admit Card is also given below.

How and Where to Download CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 Detailed Medical Exam 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.cisf.gov.in. Click on CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration number, password, captcha, click on submit button. The CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 will be opened. Candidates can download CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 and save it for future reference.



In case, any candidate fails to download the admit card, he may report to the Detailed Medical Examination Board at 0700 hrs on the stipulated date as mentioned against his name for Detailed Medical Exam along with 3 passport size photograph and other certificates/testimonials etc in the original.

Candidates should note that the Detailed Medical Exam may take 2-3 days; hence the candidates will have to come duly prepared for stay at their own arrangement at DME Centre. If you fail to appear for DME on the stipulated date, time & venue. No further chance will be given to the candidate in any circumstances. No request for change of venue or date of DME will be entertained. Candidates can directly download CISF Constable/Driver &DCPO 2017 Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.