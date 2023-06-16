CISF Driver Admit Card 2023: List of Shortlisted Candidates Released at cisfrectt.in, Check Exam Date

CISF Driver Admit Card 2023 will be uploaded on cisfrectt.in. Central Industrial Security Force  released the list of shortlisted candidates for PST/PET, Documentation & Trade Test.

CISF Driver Admit Card 2023
CISF Driver Admit Card 2023 Updates: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) is conducting the PST/PET, Documentation & Trade Test for the Post Constable/Driver & DCPO-2022. Those who have applied for CISF Driver Recruitment 2023 can check CISF Admit Card updates or Driver Posts. The physical exam will be conducted on June 27, 2023. The admit cards are expected soon.

The police force has uploaded the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in the exam. The list consists of the registration number, roll number, name, father's name, date of birth, category, domicile, date of recruitment and name of recruitment centre.


RRC, SEZ KOLKATA - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC, NEZ GUWAHATI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC,2nd RB RANCHI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC SOUTH ZONE, CHENNAI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC NORTH ZONE, NEW DELHI, CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC NCR ZONE, NEW DELHI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC CENTRAL ZONE, BHILAI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

RRC, WZ MUMBAI - CT-DRIVER & DCPO-2022 

CISF Driver Login Link Click Here

How to Download CISF Driver Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of CISF

Step 2: Click on admit card

Step 3: Provide your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: CISF Driver Call Letter

 

