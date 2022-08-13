CISF Fireman Admit Card 2022: Constable Fire PET PST From 26 August

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2022: Candidates can check all the latest updates related to CISF Fireman Call Letter and Exam in this article.

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an important notification regarding the Constable (Fire) PET/PST Exam 2022. According to the notification, CISF Fireman Admit Card will be available on 16 August 2022 (Tuesday) for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Standards Test (PST) which are scheduled to be held from 26 August to 10 October 2022. CISF Fireman Physical Exam will be held at 41 centres across the country.

The candidates would be able to download CISF PET PST Admit Card, once released, using their Registration Number and Password from the official website i.e. cisfrectt.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

Applicants should carry their admit card along with passport size recent colour photographs, original valid Photo-ID proof duly printed the date of birth such as Aadhaar Card, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, ID Card issued by University/College/School, Employer ID Card (Govt./PSU), Ex-Serviceman Discharge book issued by Ministry of Defence, any other photo-bearing ID card issued by the Central/ State Government

CISF PET 2022:

Candidates have to clear 5 Kms run in 24 minutes.

CISF PST 2022:

Candidates who qualify Height Bar Test & PET (Run) will be screened for height, chest and weight by the Board of Officers. Physical Standards for the post are as follow:

Height –170 Cms

Chest -80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms

The candidates who qualify in PET/PST will be called for Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode. The written exm will be of 100 marks.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Also, they should visit CISF website regularly for the latest updates about recruitment.