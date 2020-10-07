CMOH Hooghly Recruitment 2020 for Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Apply till Oct 14

CMOH Hooghly Job 2020 Notification: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Hooghly has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Technologist and Nutritionist on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CMOH Hooghly Job 2020 Notification on or before 14 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for CMOH Hooghly Job 2020 Notification on or before 14 October 2020.



Notification details for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Memo Number: 4303/Date 28/09/2020

Important Dates for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 October 2020



Vacancy Details for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Medical Technologist (Critical Care)-16

Nutritionist-01

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical Technologist (Critical Care)-Passed Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination or its equivalent with Physics,

Chemistry and Biology and two year diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical faculty, West Bengal or

Bachelor Degree in Critical Care Technology from any recognized University

Nutritionist-BSc or MSc in Foods & Nutrition or Equivalent course with computer knowledge. The candidate should be able to read, write & speak in Bengali.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Remuneration (Per Month Consolidated) for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Medical Technologist (Critical Care)-Rs. 20,000/-

Nutritionist-Rs. 20,000/-

CMOH Hoogly Recruitment 2020 for Medical Technologist: PDF

How to Apply for CMOH Hooghly Medical Technologist and Nutritionist Job 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application as sealed envelope by Speed post/ Courier/in the designated Drop Box kept at the office of the CMOH, Burra Bazar, DRS Building Campus, Chinsurah, Hooghly Pin 712101 or or before 14th Oct 2O2O (except Saturday, Sunday & Govt. Holidays) by 04:00 p.m.