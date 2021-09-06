CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Medical Physicist, Engineer & Other Posts @cnci.ac.in

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has invited online applications for the posts of Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy) and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has invited online applications for the posts of Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy), Deputy Medical Superintendent and Engineer posts in the Employment News (04-10 September). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 September 2021.

Notification Details CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No: N/001/2021

Important Date for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2021

Vacancy Details for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy)-03

Deputy Medical Superintendent-01

Engineer (Biomedical)-01

Eligibility Criteria for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy)- M.Sc. in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution or

M.Sc. in Physics from a recognized university with a postgraduate Diploma/Degree in Radiological/Medical Physics from recognized university/Institution.

Deputy Medical Superintendent-A recognized medical qualification included in I or II Schedule of Pan II of 3rd Scheduled (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of educational Qualifications included in Part-II of the 34th Scheduled should filfil conditions stipulated in sub section (3) of the Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

MD (Hospital Administration) MHA recognized by Medical Council of India. or

MD/MS in any clinical Speciality with 3 years' experience in Hospital Administration in 200 bedded hospital.

Engineer (Biomedical)-Bachelor in Biomedical Engineering from recognized university or equivalent.

At least 7 years’ experience in the respective field in Central/State Government, Central Autonomous Organization. Public Sector Undertaking, Reputed Government/ Autonomous Medical Institute/Hospital (NABH accredited).

How to Apply for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification with the official website on or before 18 September 2021.