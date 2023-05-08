CNCI Recruitment 2023 For LDC & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CNCI Recruitment 2023 is out for LDC and other vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for CNCI Recruitment 2023.

CNCI Recruitment 2023: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has released the recruitment notification for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Laboratory Technician posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 28, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

As per the short notification released, candidates can get all the details regarding the CNCI recruitment drive including the application process, eligibility, educational qualification, how to apply, age limit and other from the official website.



CNCI Recruitment 2023: Overview

CNCI), Kolkata has released a total of 40 vacancies for Clerk and Laboratory Technician posts. The CNCI Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Recruitment Authority Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata Posts Name Clerk and Laboratory Technician Total Vacancies 40 Mode of Application Online Last Date To Apply Online May 28, 2023 Selection process To be Notified







CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the CNCI Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these posts

CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF



CNCI Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 28, 2023.





CNCI Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 40 vacancies are available under the recruitment drive launched by the organization. The number of vacancies announced for CNCI recruitment is tabulated below.



Post Name Number of Posts LDC 10 Laboratory Technician 30



CNCI LDC 2023 Eligibility



The eligibility criteria/educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and other details will be released by the examination authority. You can get the detailed notification on the official website.

How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 28, 2023, Candidates can fill the CNCI LDC application form from the official website. The link to apply for these posts will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for these posts.