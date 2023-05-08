CNCI Recruitment 2023 For LDC & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CNCI Recruitment 2023 For LDC & Other Posts:

CNCI Recruitment 2023 is out for LDC and other vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for CNCI Recruitment 2023.

CNCI Recruitment 2023: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has  released the recruitment notification for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Laboratory Technician  posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 28, 2023.
 
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
As per the short notification released, candidates can get all the details regarding the CNCI recruitment drive including the application process, eligibility, educational qualification, how to apply, age limit and other  from the official website.
 
 CNCI Recruitment 2023: Overview
CNCI), Kolkata has released a total of 40 vacancies for Clerk and Laboratory Technician posts. The CNCI Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Recruitment Authority  Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata
Posts Name  Clerk and Laboratory Technician
Total Vacancies  40
Mode of Application  Online 
Last Date To Apply Online  May 28, 2023
Selection process  To be Notified



 
CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the CNCI Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these posts

CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

CNCI Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
 Candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 28,  2023.
    
  
CNCI  Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 40 vacancies are available under the recruitment drive launched by the organization. The number of vacancies announced for CNCI  recruitment is tabulated below.
  

Post Name Number of Posts
LDC 10
Laboratory Technician 30

 
CNCI  LDC 2023 Eligibility


The eligibility criteria/educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply and other details  will be released by the examination authority. You can get the detailed notification on the official website. 

How To Apply

Interested  and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 28, 2023, Candidates can fill the CNCI LDC application form from the official website. The link to apply for  these posts will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for these posts. 

