CNCI Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for Specialist & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

CNCI Recruitment 2023: CNCI has released the notification for the 31 Specialist and others posts on the official website. Check notification pdf.

Get all the details of CNCI Recruitment here, apply online link

CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has invited online applications for various posts in the Employment News (04-10) November 2023. Institute is recruiting for various posts including Specialist, Specialist Grade – II, General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and others under the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 23, 2023.

CNCI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

November 23, 2023 is the last date to apply online for these posts at- https://www.cnci.ac.in/



CNCI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade – I: 7

Specialist Grade – II: 15

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): 08

Administrative Medical Officer: 01

Educational Qualification For CNCI 2023

Specialist Grade – I (Medical Gastroenterology): MCI Recognized DM/DNB/Equivalent in Medical Gastroenterology/Gastroenterology with 06 years experience after obtaining the above qualification

Or MD/DNB/Equivalent in General Medicine/Pediatrics with 09 years experience in Gastroenterology

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CNCI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Specialist Grade – I: Not exceeding 50 years

Specialist Grade – II: Not exceeding 45 years

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): Not exceeding 35 years

Administrative Medical Officer: Not exceeding 56 years.



CNCI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





CNCI Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application form in prescribed format duly filled up along with enclosures to the address mentioned in the notification.