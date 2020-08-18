Coachin Shipyard Recruitment 2020: 139 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 19 Aug

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice under Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

The online applications for Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL Apprentice 2020 will start from 19 August 2020 and continue till 8 September 2020. Candidates willing to apply for apprentice posts can check the eligibility conditions and application procedure here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 8 September 2020

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 67 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 72 Posts

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering or Technology in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Technician Diploma Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Age Limit- as per apprenticeship rules

Selection Procedure for Apprenticeship Posts

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to be activated on 19 Aug

Official Website

How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 19 August to September 2020. The procedure of online application is given below.