Coal India Recruitment 2022 for 1050 Management Trainee (MT), Apply Online From 23 June @coalindia.in

Coal India is hiring 1050 Management Trainees (MT). Candidates can check eligibility, salary, selection process, vacancy break up and updates here.

Coal India Recrutiment 2022 Notification: Coal India has notified a huge number of vacancies to recruit candidates as Management Trainees. A total of 1050 candidates will be employed through Coal India MT Recruitment 2022. The candidates seeking to apply should have GATE 2022 Scores in Mining or Civil or Electronics & Telecommunication or System and EDP.

Coal India MT Application will start on 23 June 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 22 July 2022. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of GATE 2022 Scores. Detailed instructions are available on the page of the login portal on the CIL website www.coalindia.in.

Coal India MT Recrutiment 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Coal India MT Registration - 23 June 2022

Last Date of Coal India MT Registration - 22 July 2022

Coal India MT Vacancy Details

Management Trainee - 1050

Discipline Post Code Number of Vacancies Mining 11 699 Civil 12 160 Electronics & Telecommunication 13 124 System and EDP 14 67

Eligibility Criteria for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Mining - BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Mining Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Civil - BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Electronics & Telecommunication - BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics & Telecommunication; Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

System and EDP-BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit:

30 years

Coal India MT Salary:

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs, 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period.

Selection Process for Coal India MT Recrutiment 2022

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process.

The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks. Please note that for Management Trainee Recruitment of 2022 of Coal India Limited, GATE Scores/Marks of 2022 will only be valid and GATE Score/Marks of 2021 or prior to that is not valid.

How to Apply for Coal India MT Recrutiment 2022 ?

Go to CIL website www.coalindia.in Now, visit the Career with CIL and then Jobs at Coal India section Click on the Application Link Enter your details Submit Application Form

Application Fee:

General UR/OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS - Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries - Rs. 180/-