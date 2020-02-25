Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Link Here

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020: Join Indian Coast Guard has recently released Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for Assistant Commandant (SRD) Recruitment 2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website of Indian Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The link for downloading Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 will be active from 25 February to 8 March 2020. The candidates can directly download Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the below link.

Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Exam 2020 will be held in the 1st week of March 2020. The candidates can check exam centre details over the admit card by entering registration id or email id, dob on the official website.

How and Where to Download Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020?

Go to the Indian Coast Guard Website. i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Click on Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Id/Roll Number, Date of Birth and Click on the submit button.

The Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can save Coast Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Prelims 2020 will be of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP & DT). The Guard Assistant Commandant aptitude test will be in English only and will be objective type.

The candidates who will be selected in prelims will be called for the further recruitment process. Candidates can download Guard Assistant Commandant (02/2020) Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.