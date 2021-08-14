Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Now for Chargeman Posts @indiancoastguard.gov.in

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment Notification: Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Chargeman, General Central Service, Group B Non Gazetted in Pay Level 6 in the pay matrix Rs. 35400 - Rs. 112400/-. All interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode within 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. The candidates will be posted at Chennai, Tuticorin, Diglipur, Campbell Bay, Jakhau, Kolkata and Haldia.

The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other essential details that a candidate required at the time of registration of application.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of offline application: 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chargeman - 9 Posts

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding a diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Marine or Electronics or Production Engineering from a recognized University.

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Experience - two years of experience in the field of hull repair or general engineering and/or in electrical or electronics trades.

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not exceeding 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The syllabus for the written exam consists of General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English, Mental Ability and experience related to the said posts.

How to apply for Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with documents to the Director-General (For CSO (Rectt), Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP - 201309 within 30 days (13 September) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.