CSL Workmen Jobs 2023 Apply For 300 Vacancies

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 300 Workmen Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Limited has invited online applications for the 300 Workmen Posts On its official website. Check  Cochin Shipyard Limited  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification:  Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online applications for the Workmen posts on a contract basis on its official website. The registration process for these posts will commence on July 14, 2023, and the last date for submission of applications online is July 28, 2023. 

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 14, 2023
Closing date of application: July 28, 2023

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fabrication Assistants on Contract-
 Sheet Metal Worker-21
Welder-34
Outfit Assistants on Contract -
Fitter-88
Mechanic Diesel-19
Mechanic Motor Vehicle-5
Plumber-21
Painter-12
Electrician -42
Electronic Mechanic-19
Instrument Mechanic-34
Shipwright Wood-5

Career Counseling

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Sheet Metal Worker-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Sheet
Metal Worker or Fitter.
Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric).
Fitter-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter. 
Mechanic Diesel-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Mechanic Diesel. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 PDF

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a two-phased process-
Phase I - Objective type
Phase II- Practical Test
The objective type online test will be of 35 minutes duration comprising 30 multiple
choice questions and consists of two parts
 General (Part A - 10 marks) and Trade-related (Part B - 20 marks). Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marks in the exam. 

How to Apply for Cochin Shipyard Workmen?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.cochinshipyard.in  i.e. Career page - CSL, Kochi and proceed to the link for online application. The application consists of two phases –Registration and Submission of application. The last date for submission of an online application is July 28, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023?

The last date for submission of applications online is July 28, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the concerned trades.

What are the Jobs in Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023?

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is recruiting for the Workmen posts on contract basis.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next