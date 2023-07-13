Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 300 Workmen Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Limited has invited online applications for the 300 Workmen Posts On its official website. Check Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online applications for the Workmen posts on a contract basis on its official website. The registration process for these posts will commence on July 14, 2023, and the last date for submission of applications online is July 28, 2023.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 14, 2023

Closing date of application: July 28, 2023

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fabrication Assistants on Contract-

Sheet Metal Worker-21

Welder-34

Outfit Assistants on Contract -

Fitter-88

Mechanic Diesel-19

Mechanic Motor Vehicle-5

Plumber-21

Painter-12

Electrician -42

Electronic Mechanic-19

Instrument Mechanic-34

Shipwright Wood-5

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Sheet Metal Worker-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Sheet

Metal Worker or Fitter.

Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric).

Fitter-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter.

Mechanic Diesel-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Mechanic Diesel.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 PDF

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a two-phased process-

Phase I - Objective type

Phase II- Practical Test

The objective type online test will be of 35 minutes duration comprising 30 multiple

choice questions and consists of two parts

General (Part A - 10 marks) and Trade-related (Part B - 20 marks). Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marks in the exam.

How to Apply for Cochin Shipyard Workmen?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.cochinshipyard.in i.e. Career page - CSL, Kochi and proceed to the link for online application. The application consists of two phases –Registration and Submission of application. The last date for submission of an online application is July 28, 2023.