Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 300 Workmen Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online applications for the Workmen posts on a contract basis on its official website. The registration process for these posts will commence on July 14, 2023, and the last date for submission of applications online is July 28, 2023.
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 14, 2023
Closing date of application: July 28, 2023
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Fabrication Assistants on Contract-
Sheet Metal Worker-21
Welder-34
Outfit Assistants on Contract -
Fitter-88
Mechanic Diesel-19
Mechanic Motor Vehicle-5
Plumber-21
Painter-12
Electrician -42
Electronic Mechanic-19
Instrument Mechanic-34
Shipwright Wood-5
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Sheet Metal Worker-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Sheet
Metal Worker or Fitter.
Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric).
Fitter-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter.
Mechanic Diesel-Pass in SSLC and ITI – NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Mechanic Diesel.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023 PDF
Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a two-phased process-
Phase I - Objective type
Phase II- Practical Test
The objective type online test will be of 35 minutes duration comprising 30 multiple
choice questions and consists of two parts
General (Part A - 10 marks) and Trade-related (Part B - 20 marks). Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marks in the exam.
How to Apply for Cochin Shipyard Workmen?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.cochinshipyard.in i.e. Career page - CSL, Kochi and proceed to the link for online application. The application consists of two phases –Registration and Submission of application. The last date for submission of an online application is July 28, 2023.