Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020 for General Worker Posts

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a listed premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Worker (Canteen). Interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 04 and 05 September 2020.

Important Dates

Interview Date - 04 and 05 September 2020

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 17

UR - 8 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 5 Posts

SC - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) General Worker (Canteen)

Educational Qualification:

8th class passed

Minimum of three years experience in preparation or serving of meals in a Factory Canteen that caters to a minimum of 250 workers / in a 3 Star Hotel/ in a licensed Food Catering Service Agency.

Age Limit:

30 years as on 05 September 2020

Selection Process for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) General Worker (Canteen)

The method of selection for the post shall be through Written & Practical tests which shall be conducted out of 100 marks and marks awarded accordingly.

How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview at Recreation Club, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Thevara Gate, Kochi – 682 015 from 09:00AM to 12:00PM on 04th and 5th September 2020.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification PDF