CollegeDekho 'Saarthi' Mega Admission Fair gets huge response in Day 1

Lucknow: CollegeDekho ‘Saarthi’ Mega Admission Fair received an overwhelming response on the first day, as students of Lucknow and surrounding areas attended the event in large numbers. In this Mega Admission Fair CollegeDelho is offering the unique facility of getting admission in more than 3000 colleges and universities. For the 12th passout batch students of Lucknow, it is now easy o get admission in their favorite courses in any renowned colleges across the country. Along with this, information related to admission in foreign colleges will also be provided.

The two-day program of CollegeDekho 'Saarthi' Mega Admission Fair is happening at Radisson Lucknow City Center, Cantonment Road. Tomorrow is the last day of the event.

In this admission fair, students are getting chance to take admission in all major courses like Engineering, Computer Science, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, Hotel Management, Media Studies, Commerce, Agriculture. Along with this, career counseling facility is also being provided by experts.

In the CollegeDekho 'Saarthi' mega admission fair, selected students can even get job assurance along with admission in selective colleges. Along with this, the students who would have scored good marks in class 12th are being felicitated with medals and certificates.

Mr. Ruchir Arora, CEO of CollegeDekho, said, "In this mega admission fair, the students in a large number are being given an opportunity to get admission in colleges which is almost impossible everywhere else. This will even help every student to take the right decision about their future. Apart from this, information about more than 35 thousand colleges across the country is also available on CollegeDekho.com."