Commerce MCQs for Class 12 for Board Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Commerce MCQs for Class 12: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) are effective assessment formats newly chosen by the CBSE Board for the students of higher secondary. As per their recent guidelines related to the CBSE Board Exam 2024, the question paper will focus on the competency-based questions and assessment format to test students’ knowledge and ensure the practical applications of the theoretical concepts. They have also released an Additional Practise Question Paper for all the important subjects of Class 12 to inform students about the toughness of the exam.

Here, students can find MCQ questions for Class 12 Commerce. All the important MCQs from various chapters of Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics are presented below for your reference. Also, do not forget to check the links attached below. They consist of all the relevant and useful study resources required for preparation for the CBSE Board Examination.

Important: CBSE Class 12 Commerce Study Materials

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Highlights 2024

Students are advised to check the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Highlights 2024 here before they scroll down to have a look at the MCQs. This will help them understand the basic details of the examination along with crucial information such as the number of MCQ-type questions to be asked with their respective marks allotment, for the CBSE Board Examination 2024.

Subject Accountancy Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Duration 3 hours Total Marks 100 (80 for Theory and 20 for Project Work) No. of questions 34 Typology of Questions MCQs (Very Short Answer Questions), Short Answer Questions, and Long Answer Questions

Chapter-wise MCQs for Class 12 Accountancy

Students can find here Class 12 Accountancy all chapters MCQs along with PDF download links for each. MCQ questions and answers for all chapters of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy-I and Accountancy-II are attached here for your reference.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Highlights 2024

It is important for students to check the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam highlights before having a close look at the MCQs presented below. This will inform you about the exam and help you strengthen your preparation for the examination.

Subject Business Studies Exam Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Duration 3 hours Total Marks 100 (80 for Theory and 20 for Project Work) No. of questions 34 Typology of Questions MCQs (Very Short Answer Questions), Short Answer Questions, and Long Answer Questions

Chapter-wise MCQs for Class 12 Business Studies

Here, Class 12 Business Studies MCQs for all chapters have been presented along with free access to downloadable PDF links. Students can use these MCQs to practice before they sit for their annual examinations.

We hope this article proves to be useful to you and enhances your preparation for the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies examination. The article does not consist of MCQs for Class 12 Economics, but we will update it very soon. Till then, keep tuning in to JagranJosh.com for more such exam-related and educational content.

