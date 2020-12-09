Cotton Corporation of India CCI Recruitment 2020 for 95 MT, Junior Commercial Executive and Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Online @cotcorp.org.in

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment 2020: Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has invited applications for the post of Management Trainee (Marketing), Management Trainee (Accounts), Junior Commercial Executive Assistant (General) and Junior Assistant (Accounts). Interested and eligible can apply for CCL Recruitment 2020 on official website www.cotcorp.org.in from 09 December to 07 January 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 09 December 2020

Closing Date for Application - 07 January 2021

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Mktg) - 5 Posts

Management Trainee (Accounts) - 6 Posts

Junior Commercial Executive - 50 Posts

Junior Assistant (General) - 20 Posts

Junior Assistant (Accounts) - 14 Posts

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Salary:

Management Trainee (Mktg) –. Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Management Trainee (Accounts) - Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Junior Commercial Executive - Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)

Junior Assistant (Accounts) - Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)

Junior Assistant (General) - Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)

Eligibility Criteria for MT, Junior Commercial Executive & Junior Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee (Mktg) - MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA

Management Trainee (Accounts) - CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) / MMS/M.Com. or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce discipline

Junior Commercial Executive - B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PH candidates

Junior Assistant (General) - B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PH candidates.

Junior Assistant (Accounts) - B.Com from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PH candidates

Age Limit:

Not more than 30 years as on 01 November 2020.

How to Apply for CCI MT, Junior Commercial Executive & Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply online on the official website www.cotcorp.org.in followed by visiting “Recruitment” link on or before 07 January 2021.

Download Notification PDF

Online Application Link