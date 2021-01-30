Course Details and Career Scope After BDS

To give someone an ache-free smile is the biggest virtue in the world, and our dentists are doing this pleasing task every day by dealing with dental problems of masses. As we all know that to become a dentist one needs to complete a BDS course from a recognized university. And SGT University, the best private University in Delhi-NCR is hereby forwarding its name in the world of education with its hard work and determination.

Before establishing its name as a University SGT started its journey with an individual Dental College in the year 2002 i.e. 19 years ago. Since then SGT has entrenched its dimensions and expanded its horizons with time. Faculty of Dental Sciences of SGT offers a wide range of courses that comprises undergraduate, post-graduate, and Ph.D. programs. Apart from the basic BDS course that is the utmost requirement to become a Dentist, we are also offering nine master-level programs in Dental Sciences and also nine doctorate programs.

SGT University is amongst the best Dental Colleges in Delhi-NCR. We have a high-class infrastructure, well-equipped labs, and state-of-the-art equipment for teaching. SGT Dental College is also providing dental treatment to common people and is thus reaching the masses. With the great assistance of qualified and experienced faculties, SGTU has carved a niche for itself in the world of dental healthcare over the nation. We are aiming to develop the three-dimensional personality of the students that include:

• General dentistry at the out-reach levels to the masses.

• Teaching students with the constant pursuit of knowledge, commitment to excellence & cultivation of moral and ethical values

• Basic and advanced level research related to oral healthcare

Eligibility Criteria:

Students can take admission at SGT Dental College; the best Dental College in India by fulfilling the below mentioned eligibility criteria.

• Students must pass 10+2 with at least 50% marks

• Students should have a science stream at the higher secondary grade

• Student must have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

All about BDS:

Bachelor of Dental Surgery is an expert course that covers various subjects that impart knowledge and practical training in oral healthcare. There is a wide range of subjects that pass on the information about the dental sciences that consist of General Human Physiology & Biochemistry, Human Anatomy, embryology, histology & medical genetics, Biochemistry, Oral Medicine & Radiology, Pedodontics & Preventive Dentistry, Periodontology, Orthodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics, Prosthodontics, and Public Health Dentistry.

This four-year dental science educational program at SGTU has a 1-year internship program apart from the educational term. We have different teaching methodologies that consist of ample practical exposure to make monotonous classroom lectures interesting and interactive. Various case studies are done by students under the guidance and supervision of our skilled and qualified faculties.

Duties a dentist perform:

Dentists typically responsible for the following duties:

• Teach patients about diets, flossing, the use of fluoride, and other aspects of dental care

• Repair of damaged oral problems

• Removing damaged teeth to ensure the safety of teeth

• Remove decay from teeth and fill cavities

• Prescribe antibiotics or other medications after treatment

• Place sealants or whitening agents on teeth to make them beautiful and attractive

• Make models and measurements for dental appliances, such as dentures

• Examine x-rays of teeth, gums, the jaw, and nearby areas to diagnose oral problems

• Administer anesthetics to keep patients pain-free during oral healthcare procedures

Career Scope after BDS:

• Government dental jobs:

• Territorial Officer in Indian Army

• State Government Jobs, as Dental Surgeon, etc

• Join the Indian Navy or Indian Air force as a Dental Officer

• In Railways

• Army Dental Corps

Other Jobs after BDS:

• Students can practice individually

• Practice at the dental hospital

• Pharmacovigilance

• Masters in diploma courses in periodontology orthodontics Endodontics Prosthodontics etc

• Health and nutrition diploma course

• Diploma course in dermatology such as botox

• Dental blogger and You Tuber

• Clinical research and data management

• Clinical assistant (CAship) in some government hospitals or housemen ship provided you have good academic scores

Why Students should join SGT University?

• SGT University is recognized by Indian Dental Association

• We have experienced as well as qualified faculty members.

• We have designed and planned our curriculum following the guidelines and norms presented by the Indian Dental Association

• The faculty at SGT University provides interaction with distinguished oral health experts to provide extensive knowledge to the students.

• We have collaborations and associations with foreign professors.

• We aim to offer learning and knowledge about the international healthcare processes so that students can face oral health challenges.

• We provide more opportunities for interaction with healthcare experts through seminars, webinars, conferences, workshops.

• The house internship opportunities are available for students at our SGT dental hospital and Dental Expertz.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SGT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.