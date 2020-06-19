COVID-19 Impact: MIT-World Peace University Witnesses Stellar Campus Recruitments

Even in the midst of this global pandemic, the university boasts of having around 250 MNCs, listed and Fortune-500 companies for their campus recruitments till date with the highest package of Rs 12.40 lakhs per annum offered so far. This has been possible with the help of the Centre for Industry Academia Partnerships (CIAP) to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia.

Traditional campus hiring processes across colleges and universities are changing in India. As the global economy is moving towards VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity), some universities are taking the lead in providing extra support to their students to help them join the job market seamlessly.

MIT-World Peace University, located in the heart of Pune City in Maharashtra, is one such leading university in India which has established the Centre for Industry Academia Partnerships (CIAP) to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia.

Centre for Industry Academia Partnerships

The CIAP has a dedicated ‘Career Services’ vertical for its students and provides specialized career services to students and recruiters. This strategy has been put in place to further enhance the traditional Training and Placements processes at the university. The team works round-the-clock to match the requirements of the industry with its students and helps both parties find the right fit for each other.

The objective of CIAP is to guide students to aspire for the best career options and provide exposure and guidance in the areas of higher education, competitive exams, entrepreneurship and placements. It also strives to create a pool of talent amongst its students and help them become industry-ready.

Starting Early with Career Grooming

Corporates often require students to think outside-the-box and encourage them to give implementable solutions to a business problem. To meet this competitive edge, the Centre hones the skill-sets of its students by identifying their weak areas at an early stage and providing them the necessary well-structured grooming from their first year of degree.

It also makes consistent efforts to imbibe professional, social, ethical and entrepreneurial values to its students through a well-designed systematic and monitored process flow.

Students have to participate in an exhaustive process, which includes aptitude tests, group discussions, personal interviews, resume building, presentation skills, etc. to upgrade their skills and be prepared to successfully face the highly competitive placement process at the university.

Covid-19 Economy: Campus Recruitment in Full-Swing

The present scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped the university from reaching out to their long-standing recruiters and providing recruitment opportunities to their students. With a 40-year legacy in education, the university stands strong in the face of this challenge.

Even in the midst of this global pandemic, MIT-World Peace University boasts of having around 250 MNCs, listed and Fortune-500 companies for their campus recruitment processes till date. The highest CTC offered is Rs 12.40 lakhs per annum by ExtraMarks Education Pvt. Ltd., which has recently hired 10 students from the MIT-WPU campus.

A few other prestigious recruiters who have picked the best talents from this renowned university include:

Federal Bank Ltd. Byju’s ITC Deloitte Consulting Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) PhonePe Pvt. Ltd. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Croma Eaton Technologies Phillips India Ltd. Nestle India Adani Wilmar

To find out more about the university’s stellar placements and how it’s students are beating the job market in the Covid-19 economy, click here.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by MIT-World Peace University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.