CPCT Admit Card 2023 (Released): Download Link at cpct.mp.gov.in

CPCT Admit Card 2023 is now available at cpct.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check download link and other details in this article below:

CPCT Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology released the admit card for the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) on its official website i.e. Students can, now, download the CPCT Admit Card and appear at the exam centre on the scheduled date and time. CPCT Exam will be held on 25, and 26 February 2023.

CPCT Admit Card Link is also provided below in this article. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam on their CPCT Call Letter.

CPCT Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

How to Download CPCT Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to download CPCT Answer Key from the official website.

Go to CPCT Official Website https://www.cpct.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "25th February 2023, 26th February 2023" - Click Here to download’ Click on Existing User On click of Existing User, the candidate will be diverted to a New Screen where the candidate shall enter its Registration Number (Username) and Password (Circled in Red) to log in, then click on Login

button Click on the Application Form Tab On the Click of the Action button, a new screen will be displayed, wherein Click on the Hall Ticket Tab On click of the Hall Ticket tab a new screen will be displayed. A dropdown will be displayed wherein

the candidate must select the Assessment date for which the Hall Ticket must be selected On click of the Search button, a grid will be displayed below which will show the available Admit

Card/Hall Ticket for the candidate with a Download button Download MP CPCT Admit Card After downloading the Admit Card/Hall Ticket, take the print to avoid last-minute hassle. Make sure to read the instructions provided on the Admit Card/Hall Ticket carefully and follow

them.

CPCT Exam 2023

CPCT stands for Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) assesses the following competencies through a Multi Choice Questions based Assessment and Typing test:

Basic knowledge of Computer Operations.