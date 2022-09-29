CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Out, 8th Passed Attend Rally

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattishgarh Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting recruitment rallies from 10 October to 22 October 2022 for the post of GD Constable. A total of 400 candidates will be hired under Chhattisgarh Police in various districts of the state including Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma.

8th-passed students whose age is between 18 to 28 years can apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2022. More details regarding vacancies, recruitment rally, and selection process are given below:

Date and Place of CRPF Constable Recruitment Rally

Name of the District Rally Venue Date and Time Bijapur Bijapur Stadium, Bijapur CRPF Camp, Awapali, District Bijpur Date - From 10 to 22 October 2022 Time - 6 to 12 PM Dantewada District Reserve Police Line, Karli, Dantewada Sukma District Police Line, Near Pusami Para/Dhan Mandi, Sukma

219 Bn, CRPF, Injiram, Konta, Sukhma

CRPF Constable Vacancy Details

Bijapur - 128 Posts

Dantewada - 144 Posts

Sukma - 128 Posts

CRPF Constable Salary:

Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 8th class passed

The candidate writing or speaking knowledge of Gondi/Habli Language

CRPF Constable Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Physical Standards:

Height - 153 cm

Chest - 74.5 cm

Weight - 10% less in proportion to the height

Physical Efficiency:

Race - 5 Km in 24 minute

How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to report at the mentioned location on the given date along with the application form and original and photocopies of the documents Application in the prescribed format will be collected by the board from the willing candidates at respective rally centres.

Application Fee:

There will be no fee

Selection Process for CRPF Constable 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

PST/PET Written Exam - Paper 1 and Paper 2

CRPF Constable Notification