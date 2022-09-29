CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Out, 8th Passed Attend Rally

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Recruitment Rally Date, Time, Vacancy, Salary, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattishgarh Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting recruitment rallies from 10 October to 22 October 2022 for the post of GD Constable. A total of 400 candidates will be hired under Chhattisgarh Police in various districts of the state including Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma.

8th-passed students whose age is between 18 to 28 years can apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2022. More details regarding vacancies, recruitment rally, and selection process are given below:

 

Date and Place of CRPF Constable Recruitment Rally

Name of the District Rally Venue Date and Time
Bijapur

Bijapur Stadium, Bijapur

CRPF Camp, Awapali, District Bijpur

Date - From 10 to 22 October 2022

Time - 6 to 12 PM
Dantewada District Reserve Police Line, Karli, Dantewada
Sukma District Police Line, Near Pusami Para/Dhan Mandi, Sukma
219 Bn, CRPF, Injiram, Konta, Sukhma

CRPF Constable Vacancy Details

  • Bijapur - 128 Posts
  • Dantewada - 144 Posts
  • Sukma - 128 Posts

CRPF Constable Salary:

Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • The candidate must be 8th class passed
  • The candidate writing or speaking knowledge of Gondi/Habli Language

CRPF Constable Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Physical Standards:

  • Height - 153 cm
  • Chest - 74.5 cm
  • Weight - 10% less in proportion to the height

Physical Efficiency:

Race - 5 Km in 24 minute

How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to report at the mentioned location on the given date along with the application form and original and photocopies of the documents Application in the prescribed format will be collected by the board from the willing candidates at respective rally centres.

Application Fee:

There will be no fee

Selection Process for CRPF Constable 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. PST/PET
  2. Written Exam - Paper 1 and Paper 2 

CRPF Constable Notification

FAQ

What is GD Constable Age Limit ?

18 to 28 years

Who can apply for CRPF GD Constable Posts ?

8th class passed can apply for CRPF FD Constable 2022.

What is CRPF Constable Recruitment Ralliy Dates ?

10 October to 22 October 2022
