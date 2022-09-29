CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Out, 8th Passed Attend Rally

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattishgarh Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting recruitment rallies from 10 October to 22 October 2022 for the post of GD Constable. A total of 400 candidates will be hired under Chhattisgarh Police in various districts of the state including Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma.
8th-passed students whose age is between 18 to 28 years can apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2022. More details regarding vacancies, recruitment rally, and selection process are given below:
Date and Place of CRPF Constable Recruitment Rally
|Name of the District
|Rally Venue
|Date and Time
|Bijapur
|
Bijapur Stadium, Bijapur
CRPF Camp, Awapali, District Bijpur
|
Date - From 10 to 22 October 2022
Time - 6 to 12 PM
|Dantewada
|District Reserve Police Line, Karli, Dantewada
|Sukma
|District Police Line, Near Pusami Para/Dhan Mandi, Sukma
219 Bn, CRPF, Injiram, Konta, Sukhma
CRPF Constable Vacancy Details
- Bijapur - 128 Posts
- Dantewada - 144 Posts
- Sukma - 128 Posts
CRPF Constable Salary:
Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100
Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- The candidate must be 8th class passed
- The candidate writing or speaking knowledge of Gondi/Habli Language
CRPF Constable Age Limit:
18 to 28 years
Physical Standards:
- Height - 153 cm
- Chest - 74.5 cm
- Weight - 10% less in proportion to the height
Physical Efficiency:
Race - 5 Km in 24 minute
How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates are required to report at the mentioned location on the given date along with the application form and original and photocopies of the documents Application in the prescribed format will be collected by the board from the willing candidates at respective rally centres.
Application Fee:
There will be no fee
Selection Process for CRPF Constable 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- PST/PET
- Written Exam - Paper 1 and Paper 2