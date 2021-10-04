CRPF Recruitment 2021 for Skilled/Unskilled Posts, Appear for Direct Interivew, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Mason & Sewer Man (Skilled/Unskilled). Check Selection Process, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Below.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been released for the recruitment of Mason & Sewer Man (Skilled/Unskilled). The candidates holding the required qualification can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 October 2021 at 11.30 AM at 31 BN, CRPF, Mayur Vihar, Phase 3, New Delhi. The engagement will be on a daily wage basis and totally temporary basis. The willing candidates are required to first send their offline applications by 25 October 2021. Candidates can check Selection Process, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Below.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 25 October 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Mason (Skilled/Unskilled) - 1 Post

Sewer Man (Skilled/Unskilled) -1 Post

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have ITI or experience in respective fields.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - as per the rate fixed by the Delhi Govt for Skilled/Unskilled labour respectively.

Download CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with required educational/professional certificates by 25 October 2021. The willing candidates can then appear for interview on 27 October 2021 at 11.30 AM at 31 BN, CRPF, Mayur Vihar, Phase 3, New Delhi along with all documents, voter id/adhar card and other credentials etc. The candidates can refer to the hyperlink for more details.

