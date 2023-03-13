CSB Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download Central Silk Board Call Letter at csb.gov.in

CSB Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Central Silk Board (CSB). Check Download Link for Central Silk Board Call Letter at csb.gov.in

CSB Prelims Admit Card 2023: The board of Central Silk Board (CSB) released the admit card for the post of Assistant Director, Computer Programmer, Assistant Superintendent, Stenographer, Library and Info Assistant, Junior Engineer, Junior Translator, Upper Division Clerk and Other Post on its official website on 13 March 2023. Candidates can download Central Silk Board Admit Card from the official website of CSB which is csb.gov.in.

CSB Admit Card Download Link

CSB Prelims Admit Card Link is available on this page. The candidates are required to use their registration number and date of birth in order to download Central Silk Board Admit Card.

CSB Prelims Admit Card Download Link

CSB Admit Card 2023 Overview

Organization Central Silk Board Posts Assistant Director, Computer Programmer, Assistant Superintendent, Stenographer, Library and Info Assistant, Junior Engineer, Junior Translator, Upper Division Clerk and Other Post Vacancy 142 Category Admit Card Central Silk Board Exam Date 2023 18, 19 and 25 March 2023 Central Silk Board Admit Card Date 2023 13 March 2023 Website www.csb.gov.in.

How to Download CSB Prelims Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download Central Silk Board Call Letter from the website of board with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of CSB - csb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given under 'What's New' Section 'Download Admit Card for CBT examination against advertisement number CSB/09/2022 (for 18th and 19th examination)'

Step 3: Provide your details such as registration number/roll number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Download CSB Prelims Admit Card

CSB is conducting the online exam on 18 March, 19 March and 25 March 2023. The candidates who are appearing in March 18, and 19 2023 can download their respective admit card.