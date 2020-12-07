CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card to release on this date @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check details here

CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is going to release the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver against the advertisement number 05/2019 on its website. All such candidates who applied for CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Recruitment will be able to download CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card once uploaded at BPSC Website.

According to the CSBC Latest Release, the board will conduct CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Exam on 3 January 2020. Earlier, this exam was to conduct on 14 October 2020. For which, the admit cards were uploaded at the official website. Those who have not downloaded the admit cards, will be able to download the admit cards from 10 December 2020 onwards.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference. In case, any candidate fails to download CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card, they may get the duplicate copy of the admit card on 30 December 2020 from the office of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna - 80001.

CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card will be available only on online mode. All candidates appearing in the CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Exam are required to bring a valid id during the exam. The board will release the list of the centres on the official website on 11 December 2020. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

All candidates are required to maintain social distancing, wear face mask, bring hand sanitizer and all other norms.

Download CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Admit Card - to release on 10 December 7, 2020

Download CSBC Driver Constable 2020 Exam Schedule

This drive is being done to recruit 1722 vacancies of Driver Constable Posts. The online application process was started from 29 November 2019 and ended on 30 December 2019.