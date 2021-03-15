CSBC Fireman 2021 Exam Date Announced for 2380 Vacancies @csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Bihar Fireman Admit Card Expected Date Here

CSBC Fireman 2021 Exam Date: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has announced the CSBC Fireman 2021 Exam Date on its website. The candidates who applied for CSBC Bihar Fireman 2021 Recruitment against the advertisement number 01/2021 will be able to download their admit card through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Date & Admit Card Date

As per the latest notice released on csbc.bih.nic.in, the exam is scheduled to be held on 6 June 2021 at various exam centres of the State. The admit cards will be uploaded in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern & Syllabus

There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours. The questions will of 10th level in English, Hindi, Maths, S.St (History, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany). The candidates will be required a minimum of 30% marks in order to appear for PET.

Bihar Police Fireman Physical Test Criteria

The Physical Test will be done on the basis of Race, Shot Put and High Jump. The criteria of the physical test as follows:-

Gender Category Height Chest High Jump Gola Fek Race Male Gen/ BC 165 CM 81-86 CM 4 Feet 16 Pound Gola though 16 Feet 1 Mile in 06 Min EBC 160 CM SC/ ST 160 CM 79-84 CM Female All Category 155 CM NA 3 Feet 12 Pound Gola though 12 Feet 1 KM in 05 M

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Date Download

Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Salary

The finally selected candidates will be appointed in the PayScale Level of 3 Rs. 21700, - 69100. The online application was started on 24 February 2021 and 25 February 2021. The candidates can download Bihar Police Fireman 2021 Exam Date by clicking on the above link.